Lucintel Forecasts Antidegradant Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the antidegradant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in rubber additives market and growing demand for green tires.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antidegradant market by product type (staining antioxidants, non-staining antioxidants, and antiozonants), application (tire and non-tire), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Tire market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the antidegradant market is segmented into tire and non-tire. Lucintel forecasts that the tire market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in the industrial rubber products and the growing automobile industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the antidegradant market in near future”

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global antidegradants market by product type (staining antioxidants, non-staining antioxidants, and antiozonants), application (tire and non-tire), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Major players of antidegradant market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Akrochem Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Arkema S.A., NOCIL, KKPC, Eastman, Behn Meyer Holding AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, and Struktol Company of America are among the major antidegradant providers.

