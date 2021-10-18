Lucintel Forecasts EUV Lithography Market to grow at a CAGR of 27% to 29% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the EUV Lithography Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% to 29% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for miniaturization of chip size and increasing demand of EUV lithography manufacturing and production.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in EUV lithography market by light source (laser produced plasma (LPP), vacuum sparks, and gas discharges), equipment (light source, mirror, mask, and others), end use industry (integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Laser produced plasma market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on light source, the EUV lithography market is segmented into laser produced plasma (LPP), vacuum sparks, and gas discharges. Lucintel forecasts that the laser produced plasma market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in the IDM end use industry.

“Within the EUV lithography market, the IDM segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the IDM segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand in various consumer applications, majorly in smartphones.

“Asia pacific will dominate the EUV lithography market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand from Fab-less players at leading foundries and growing number of wafer processing capability in APAC region.

Major players of EUV lithography market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ASML Holding, Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss, Toppan Printing, NTT Advanced Technology, Intel, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, TSMC, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES are among the major EUV lithography providers.

