Lucintel Forecasts Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market to grow at a CAGR of 27% to 29% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% to 29% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for advanced architecture in smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, rising trend of miniaturization of electronics devices, and increased usage of advanced wafer level packaging technologies in MEMS and sensors.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in interposer and fan-out WLP market by packaging technology (through-silicon vias (TSVs), interposer, and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP)), application (logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/sensors, LED, power, analog & mixed signals, RF, and photonics), end use industry (automotive, medical devices, smart technologies, telecommunication, military & aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Through-silicon vias market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on packaging end use industry, the interposer and fan-out WLP market is segmented into through-silicon vias (TSVs), interposer, and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP). Lucintel forecasts that the through-silicon vias market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increase in its demand for use in various smart technologies, including wearable and connected devices.

“Within the interposer and fan-out WLP market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other portable computing devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the interposer and fan-out WLP market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand in consumer electronics and automobile industries and also the adoption of IoT devices is expected to increase in the APAC region.

Major players of interposer and fan-out WLP market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Group, and Amkor Technology are among the major interposer and fan-out WLP providers.

