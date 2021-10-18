Lucintel Forecasts Piezo Film Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%

According to the recent study the piezo film sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing usage of piezo film sensor in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries and growing demand in the medical and automotive sectors.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in piezo film sensor market by product type (piezoelectric accelerometer, piezoelectric force sensor, and piezoelectric pressure sensor), material (ceramic crystals, PVDF), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“PVDF market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on materials, the piezo film sensor market is segmented into ceramic crystals, PVDF. Lucintel forecasts that the PVDF market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it exhibits higher piezoelectricity than other polymers and produces electrical signals in response to temperature variations.

“Within the forensic technology market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of piezo film pressure and tilt sensor in touch pads of several smartphones.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the piezo film sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in the consumer electronics and automotive industries and rising adoption of piezo film sensor as tilt sensor and pressure sensor in consumer electronics.

Major players of piezo film sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity, Kureha Corporation, APC International, Noliac AS, Measurement Specialties Inc., and PI Ceramic GmbH are among the major piezo film sensor providers.

