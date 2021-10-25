Perfusion Systems Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-25 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the perfusion systems market is projected to reach USD 1,198.8 million by 2021 from USD 989.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth in the market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, increasing initiatives by governments and NGOs to encourage organ donation, increasing investment in cell-based research, and rising activities in biologics manufacturing.

The Perfusion Systems Market is segmented on the basis of type (namely cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, ex vivo organ perfusion systems, and cell perfusion systems) and region. By component, the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, oxygenators, monitoring systems, cannulas, and other components. The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems Market in 2016.

Based on technique, the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest share of the ex vivo organ Perfusion Systems Market in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cell Perfusion Systems Market is segmented based on the type, as bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems, and small-mammal organ perfusion systems.

This market is highly fragmented with different key players for the different types of perfusion systems. The major players in the cardiopulmonary perfusion systems market include Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany). The major players in the ex vivo organ perfusion systems market are Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), while, Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players in the cell perfusion systems market.

Key players adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, approvals, product launches, and expansions to maintain and enhance their position in the market.

Partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions accounted for 28.6% of the all strategic developments from 2013 to 2016. Players adopted this strategy to strengthen their distribution networks, expand their research network, and enhance their market reach & customer base. In 2015, Getinge AB partnered with iMDsoft GmbH to integrate its data management systems into Getting’s heart-lung machines, blood/gas monitors, and heater-cooler units. Similarly, in 2015, Sorin and Cyberonic merged to form LivaNova PLC. The key players that adopted these strategies were Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Terumo Corporation, and XENIOS AG.

Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This growth will be particularly centered on China, Japan, and India.

