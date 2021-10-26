WSI Wins Top Agency Award at 2020 WMA Awards

Norristown, PA, United States, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — WSI, the world’s largest network of Digital Marketing Consultants, is pleased to announce its win of 14 WebAwards at the 2021 WMA Awards (Web Marketing Association Awards), earning the company recognition as Outstanding Website Developer as well.

According to Cheryl Baldwin, Director of Marketing & Communications for WSI, “Doing what we excel at, in a proud and confident way, pushes us to continuously hone our skills and refine the way we solve digital marketing challenges for thousands of businesses around the world.”

WSI has won multiple awards every year since the company started entering the competition in 2007. Including this year’s awards, WSI has been honored to win 125 WMA Awards in total. Some of the 2021 WMA WebAwards included in this year’s wins are Best Medical Website, Best Healthcare Provider Website, and Best Faith-Based Website.

In the 2019 and 2020 WebAwards, WSI won 15 and 13 awards, respectively. The award categories of the winning websites in 2020 included one for Best Political Website, seven Outstanding Website WebAwards (including VIEWS Digital Marketing for their work on ChooseDelaware.com), and multiple Standard of Excellence WebAwards.

The annual WebAward program is the longest-running website award competition, dedicated to naming the best websites in almost 100 industries. The program is organized by the Web Marketing Association (WMA). The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 and has produced the WebAward Competition since 2003, recognizing excellence in internet digital marketing and website development. Over 96 different industry categories were submitted and judged for the 2021 competition.

Entries received across 96 industry categories were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology by a group of industry leaders committed to raising the standards of excellence of web development on the Internet.

About WSI

WSI is a global digital marketing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. After more than 25 years, the company has agencies spanning across the world and is the most extensive digital web marketing network of its kind. For more than two decades, WSI Consultants have helped over 100,000 businesses develop their digital marketing strategies and get more leads, generate more sales, and earn a better return on their online marketing investment.

About VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency

VIEWS’ team of digital web marketing consultants is recognized for achievements using online marketing tools. To drive success for their clients, VIEWS designs a digital marketing plan that meets the individual needs of each business, which helps elevate their Internet presence and profitability to new levels. VIEWS is part of the WSI (We Simplify the Internet) global network of digital marketing consultants that have access to numerous resources across the world to better serve their clients. To get in touch with a success specialist at VIEWS Digital Marketing Agency, call (610)-215-2998. For more information about offerings and business opportunities, please visit the website at www.viewsdigitalmarketing.com/.

Contact: Nancy Vinkler or Maryn Williams

610-215-2998

hello@viewsdigitalmarketing.com

VIEWS Digital Marketing Locations

50 Casselberry Drive, Norristown, PA 19403

5721 Hearthstone Lane, Nashville, TN 37027