What a Livingston Oral Surgeon Would Say about You Getting Implants

Livingston, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Getting dental implants in Livingston as replacement for the teeth you lost may seem an easy treatment but the truth is that it comes with quite a strict and critical process. If you live in cities like Livingston, advanced solutions like dental implants are very common and therefore hard to write off your list of options.

Before undergoing dental implant installation, you have to answer one very important question: are you qualified for the procedure? The answer is most likely yes but to be sure, it helps to know what the qualifications are. First, you need to have sufficient jawbone mass. Otherwise, the implants will not have enough bone structure to fuse with. Often your dentist will recommend bone grafting to provide the implants with a foundation.

Generally, anyone with health gums can be a candidate for dental implant installation. Then again, since a strong and sufficient jawbone is required, children do not often qualify. Their jawbones are still developing and may sustain significant damage if prepared for implantation. Also, an oral surgeon in Livingston will have to ask any candidate to commit to a healthy oral hygiene. This is to prevent infection caused by bacteria buildup.

Dental implant installation is often not covered by dental insurance simply because it is considered a major procedure. Fortunately, some dental and medical plans are starting to cover this procedure or a part of it depending on factors like cause of tooth loss. Should you need the procedure as a treatment for certain oral conditions, you can opt to discuss insurance coverage with your dentist.

Dental implant installation usually requires two dentists, a surgical specialist to place it and a general dentist to restore it. The entire process will take several months. The preparation stage, which includes preparing the jawbone to accept implantation, and the integration period where the implant fuses to the bone usually takes three to six months depending on the rate of recovery. As soon as the dental implants are already firmly fused with the bone, the installation of the artificial crown or other dental prosthesis, like a denture, will follow.

To ensure that the procedure will be successful, trust only reliable oral surgeons like those from Orosurgery, LLC – Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery– Livingston dental implants. Not only do they have the skills needed to perform such advanced procedures correctly, but they also can perform adjunctive procedures, if necessary.