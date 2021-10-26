Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Growth Information Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 26 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Industry. Latest report on the global Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market size is expected to register revenue of USD 18.9 Million by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing skin related diseases owing to work life imbalance, unhealthy eating habits and stressful lifestyle.

Majority of manufacturers have started implementing various strategies and social media campaigns to create brand awareness and to penetrate deeper into the developing regional markets like APAC and MEA. They have also started launching a variety of products to cater to regional demand. For instance, eye-care cosmetics launched by Becca Cosmetics help in brightening and de-puffing of the eyes.

The creams product segment held the highest share exceeding 35% across the global market in 2018 owing to their benefits like reduction in dullness, pores, dark circles and puffiness. The gel product form of anti-fatigue cosmetics is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to its rising usage among consumers having oily skins.

The offline distribution channel segment held the highest share of around 80% in 2018. This growth can be attributed to rising number of offline stores like beauty and health retail stores across the globe. The online segment is expected to register significant growth with a 4.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to the rising influence of e-commerce platforms, internet, and smartphones among the millennial population.

North America held the highest share exceeding 37.3% of the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market in 2018 due to rising number of chronic fatigue syndrome cases due to an unhealthy diet, inadequate sleep and excessive stress among the millennial population. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth can be attributed to increasing population, rising disposable income among the working professionals and shifting trend towards usage of skincare products among the millennial population.

Some of the companies for Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics market are:

Unilever; L’Oreal S.A.; Christian Dior SE; Shiseido Company, Limited; and The Ordinary

