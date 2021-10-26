Automotive NGV Market Demand, Trends, and Revenue Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Oct 26 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Automotive NGV Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Automotive NGV Industry. Latest report on the global Automotive NGV market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Automotive NGV Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global automotive natural gas vehicle (NGV) market is estimated to attain 37,373.8 thousand units by the end of 2027 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing consumption of natural gas as a primary fuel type for transportation is mainly driving the market growth. Moreover, negative impacts of using gasoline and diesel and stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gases emission is expected to increase the need of natural gas vehicles. Thus, advanced technology supported LNG and CNG fueled vehicles are projected to gain momentum in the next few years.

Government authorities across the world are setting up regulations to reduce harmful emissions. Hazardous emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles are causing environmental problems such as quality of air is deteriorating, and also impacting human health. Thus, various governments have taken up some initiatives and environmental programs to promote the use of natural gas vehicles.

Manufacturers are spending high amounts on R&D for developing optimum solutions to NGV operators such as trucks and bus services. Moreover, the government authorities are also supporting manufacturers to develop new LNG and CNG-based systems. For example, Southern California gas and clean energy fuels have developed LNG and CNG fuel stations on different transportation routes. Companies are now coming up with virtual fueling solutions to support the applications such as home refueling.

Some of the companies for Automotive NGV market are:

AB Volvo; Cummins, Inc.; Quantum Fuel Systems; Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd; Navistar; Westport Fuel Systems; and PACCAR, Inc.

