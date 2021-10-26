Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), India’s apex voice & platform for staffing commemorates it’s 10th year completion with a hybrid summit

Seeks quick implementation of 4 labour codes; calls for change to acceptance of differential treatment without protection ‘as a norm’ which incentivizes informal employment; highlights how formal employment acceleration will reduce 2 crore workers dependent on government financial support; suggests rebate on services through GST as Income tax benefits against taxes paid to almost 5 crore domestic workers to encourage individual tax payers to adopt formalization; calls for extending lower contribution in social security at the hands of entry level worker (those with 21K per month or lower salary) to MSME workers & Daily wagers besides Gig, platform & domestic workers; suggests funding of PMRPY among others through reduced allotment for MNREGA & Ayushman Bharat schemes since increased social security means lower spends on benefit schemes for daily wagers; highlights the tremendous positive impact on Indian healthcare industry in the form of 500 bedded hospitals in each of India’s 740 districts, if 39 crore informal workers gain coverage; requests employment services be treated as ‘Merit services’ with 5% GST slab instead of the current 18% allowing cenvat benefits to industry; points how the 7362 crore shortfall is more than offset by increased annual ESIC contribution of Rs. 3,04,200/- crore assuming Rs. 650/- monthly contribution by the formalized 39 crore informal workers; seeks remitter to be provided benefits of ICT against GST and to link skilling initiatives to formal employment

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body that represents staffing companies in India, held a hybrid summit in New Delhi to mark its 10-year completion with Shri. Sunil Barthwal, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. Of India as the Chief Guest. Former board members – K Pandiarajan, Raja Sekhar Reddy, Asim Handa, Srikanth Rengarajan, Aditya Misra, Dr. Moorthy Uppaluri, A G Rao, Tapasi Chakraborty, Munish Kumar, K Pandiarajan, Rachna Saksena, Kamal Karanth, Kush Bhargava, Soumen Basu, Vipul Prakash, Namr Kishore & Bhavna Udernani were felicitated on the occasion by the Hon’ble secretary. Ajit Issac, Chairman & MD, Quess Corp. and Manish Sabharwal, Executive Vice-Chairman, Teamlease Services outlined their vision for the Indian staffing industry over the next 10-years. K Pandiarajan and Rituparna Chakraborty both former Presidents of ISF joined Bettina Schaller, President, World Employment Federation in a panel to deliberate ways to build the staffing industry in India. Sudhakar Balakrishnan, Group CEO, FirstMeridian Business Services, Sandeep Gulati, MD, ManpowerGroup Services India, Viswanath Pudukkod, MD, Randstad India, Vidyasagar Gannamani, Chairman & MD, Adecco India, Pravin Tatavarti, MD, Allegis Services India & Marcos Segador, Country Head, Gi Group India deliberated on the Future of work and how ISF can play a role in light of changing employment trends globally. Narayan Bhargava, CMD, Calibehr Business Support Services, R P Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants, Mehul Shah, MD, Collabera Technologies, Sanju Ballurkar, President-Experis, ManpowerGroup India, Suhas Basakhetre, MD, Prompt Personnel, Sameer Mehta, MD, Multiplier Brand, Pramod Pachisia, COO, 2 Coms Consulting & Somnath Banerjee, Director, Orion Corporate Alliance, discussed the role of current leaders in shaping the Indian staffing industry. A dossier containing the suggestions of the Indian staffing industry was handed over to the Hon’ble secretary by an ISF delegation on stage at the summit.

In his remarks, Shri. Sunil Barthwal, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. Of India, said, “The rule making process for the 4 labour codes is currently underway at both the central and state levels. Many states have responded and there is positive progress. I encourage the members of ISF to provide suggestions at the earliest after going through draft rules when published. I am confident the national license for the staffing industry will usher in a new era of reduced statutory hassles. The world is moving towards different labour models. We understand and are open to these as long as there is employment and protection. it would be really good if the staffing industry which is a playing a major role in driving formalization to focus on improving the lives of 83% informal workers. Linking NCS portal to relevant portals of other ministries, we are working on various initiatives to make it easy and effective for the industry.”

In his opening address, Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation, said,“It gives me immense pride to see ISF growing from 8 members in 2011 having 30000 on their rolls to 96 members today who provide formal employment & social security to over 1.06 million representing 1/3rd of India’s formal tri-partite staffing. On the policy front too, we are proud to have played a role in the 4 labor codes whose implementation will fuel Indian economy’s growth besides bringing protection to over 39 crore informal workers. Would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of labor and employment which has been receptive and committed to reforms.”

In her comments, Suchita Dutta, Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation, said, “Formalization of employment and freeing both labor and industry from various shackles, is a vision that ISF has been relentlessly working towards in the last decade. Would like to place on record the immense support we have received from each member in driving the industry and the other stakeholders including the government towards that vision.”

About Indian Staffing Federation (ISF): Is the apex body representing flexi staffing companies, formed to provide a platform for recognized employment, work choice, even compensation, social security and health benefits for the temporary workforce that is a sizeable segment of India’s total workforce. Over 100+ members of the federation have generated employment for 9+ million employees in the last 10 years and currently employ 1+ million flexi staff annually. ISF strives strengthen triangular employment relationships, in which the staffing company is the employer of temporary worker, who works under the supervision of user company. Its purpose is to enhance long-term growth of staffing industry and to ensure its continued ability to make positive contributions to the economy/society. Do visit http://www.indianstaffingfederation.org for further details.