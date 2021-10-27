Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market at a CAGR of 6.7% during the Forecast Period 2020-2030

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant decline in demand for packaged food products due to lockdown in various countries in first two quarters. From third quarter onwards, emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers made from natural ingredients are gaining more traction among end users in bakery and confectionery applications. The emulsifier lecithin derived from natural sources like eggs has superlative benefits and is projected to gain a significant foothold between 2021 to 2025.

Key Takeaways of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Study

Fact.MR says that the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3.7 Bn between 2020 to 2030

Owing to an increase in the number of food processing companies in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to witness strongest growth in the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

Fact.MR reveals that pharmaceutical applications of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers are expected to reach twice its current market value, showing highest year on year growth rate in latter half of the forecast period

The FDA ban on PHOs for food product usage has been effective from 2018, and has created a favorable market for natural, and plant based emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers obtained from palm oil, soy and sun flower

Segmentation:-

Product Type

Mono, Di – Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Other Products

End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Detergent

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market growth.

