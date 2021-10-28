Country-level analysis of the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market is provided by application

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-28— /EPR Network/ — “In Asia-Pacific and South America, the Nonwoven Hygiene Products Segment is projected to drive the HMA market.”

The report “Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market by Type (EVA, SBC, MPO, APAO, Polyamides, Polyolefins, Polyurethanes), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 6.92 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

HMAs are used in a number of industries such as packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products, bookbinding, and furniture & woodwork, among others. Packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products, and others applications of HMAs accounted for more than 80% of the HMA market, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. The packaging solutions application is expected to lead the HMA market in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of HMAs in various packaging solution applications, primarily food packaging.

Key findings from the report:

The nonwoven hygiene products segment is projected to drive the HMA market.

The HMA market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The market is driven by the growing demand for HMAs in packaging solutions and nonwoven hygiene products as it provides adhesion without odor or color.

Key players in the HMA market are 3M Company (U.S.), Arkema (France), Dow Corning (U.S.), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Jowat SE (Germany), Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (U.K.), and Sika AG (Switzerland).

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market based on Type, Application and Region:

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Type Analysis

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Polyamides

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Application Analysis

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others



Global Hot Melt Adhesives Regional Analysis