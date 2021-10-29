The building sector is estimated to play a key role in the 3D concrete printing market 2023

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The building sector is projected to dominate the 3D concrete printing market through 2023. With the improvement in the macroeconomic conditions, globally, the demand for new constructions has increased, owing to which strong growth has been witnessed in new housing & commercial building projects. MarketsandMarkets projects that the global 3D concrete printing market size will grow from USD 1.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,480.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 317.3%. Factors such as the rise in demand for affordable housing from middle- and low-income group, trend toward the development of complex building structures, and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the growth of the 3D concrete printing market in the coming years.

On the basis of technique, the market for 3D concrete printing is segmented into extrusion-based technique and powder-based technique. Extrusion-based technique is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the 3D concrete printing market from 2018 to 2023. It is also one of the majorly used additive manufacturing techniques employed in the construction industry and possesses the capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures. The factors contributing to the growth of this 3D concrete printing technique include the cost-effectiveness of the technique and ability to produce complex geometrical shapes.

On the basis of end-use sector, the building sector is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2018 to 2023. In this sector, the demand for 3D concrete printing is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for complex geometric building structures at affordable rates and supportive government initiatives for the development of affordable homes for middle- and low-income groups. The infrastructure sector is also expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. This sector involves the construction of transportation & other public facilities such as bridges, bus shelter, public toilets, pavilion, and other public welfare construction projects. This end-use sector mainly employs 3D concrete printing to simplify the creation of models.

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the global 3D concrete printing industry. In terms of growth rate, the Middle East was followed by Asia Pacific. The growth in the Middle East is expected to be driven by the rising need for affordable housing within the country coupled with supportive government initiatives such as “Dubai 3D Printing Strategy.”

Saudi Arabia is also one of the potential markets for 3D concrete printing in the Middle East. The country is in the midst of a serious housing crisis, with several citizens unable to afford homes. In such situations, 3D printing can be of major help for people in the country. In 2017, an agreement between Winsun and Riyadh-based Al Mobty Contracting Company to provide 100 3D printers on lease for developing 1.5 million affordable homes in the country is one of the key steps in the growth of the 3D concrete printing market in Saudi Arabia. Such strategic initiatives are expected to spur the growth of the 3D concrete printing market in the region.

