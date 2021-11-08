Global Healthcare IT Market – Major Tech Revolutions are Expected in the Near Future – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 821.1 billion by 2026 from USD 326.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare IT Market”

477 – Tables

67 – Figures

474 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.

Overview:

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes explained above—the market was split into several segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252

Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare IT Market

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, medical practices of all sizes are under immense pressure, and healthcare facilities across the globe have been overwhelmed by the large number of patients visiting them on a daily basis. The rising prevalence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries across the globe. In this regard, connected care technologies have proven to be very helpful, as they allow healthcare providers to monitor patients using digitally connected noninvasive devices, such as home blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the need for social distancing among physicians and patients, which has driven the demand for healthcare IT solutions such as remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions and the need for the accurate and timely exchange of patient health records. In this regard, healthcare IT is an effective tool that provides a framework for exchanging, sharing, and retrieving electronic health information with advanced security.

Driver: Rising use of big data

In the last few years, the volume of electronic data produced in the healthcare industry has expanded to terabytes and petabytes, primarily due to the digitization of administrative, clinical, and financial information. With the volume growing almost twofold every year, it is expected to reach exabytes and even zettabytes in the coming years. In addition to the growing volume, the sheer diversity of data in healthcare presents a major challenge for healthcare providers. The length of the data and its heterogeneity make healthcare data more complex when compared to other industries. To address these challenges in the healthcare industry, service providers are increasingly adopting healthcare analytics and data management solutions.

Opportunity: Rising use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities

In response to the rising pressures on health systems to lower the cost of care, the industry is shifting towards outpatient settings to reduce the care cost. In addition, convenience is another important factor driving the rise of ambulatory care. With the increase in the number of outpatient settings and patient influx, the demand and usage of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient settings will increase.

Speak to Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-it-market.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-it-market.asp