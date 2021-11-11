Airway Management Devices Market – Industry Size, COVID-19 Impact, Driver, Opportunity

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Airway Management Devices Market – Global Forecast to 2026, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Airway Management Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge of patient admissions to emergency care departments and ICUs. Patients with severe infections face respiratory failure or low oxygen saturation and are often requiring positive air pressure devices such as ventilators. As a result, the demand for airway management devices, especially single-use devices, has increased. The number of patients requiring intubation through invasive airway management procedures has grown, as non-invasive procedures involve the risk of aerosolization of viral particles. Healthcare practitioners offering airway management care to COVID-19 patients and other patients across healthcare facilities are at high risk, owing to which the demand for single-use devices has increased. However, the overall number of surgical procedures has declined due to the need to avoid COVID-19 transmission and a lack of beds. Governments have also issued limitations and bans on medical procedures and elective surgeries. However, this created a backlog in 2020; a sharp increase is expected in procedural volumes once the spread of COVID-19 reduces.

Driver: Increasing demand for emergency and intensive care

Patients suffering from infectious, chronic, and cardiac conditions often experience airway complications, which require immediate treatment. Similarly, road accident victims and people suffering from other trauma injuries may require immediate airway clearance to ensure their safety. Due to the high number of such cases, the demand for airway management devices is increasing across the globe. According to the 2019 health data of CDC, the number of emergency department visits among adults aged 18 years and above in the US has increased by about 8.67% during 1997-2018. In emergency settings, airway management products such as resuscitators, laryngoscopes, bag-valve masks, and laryngeal mask airways are used to ensure obstruction-free airway passage, judge the severity of the condition of patients, and provide effective and timely management of an obstructed or difficult airway. Thus, the growing number of admissions of critically ill and trauma cases across emergency departments and intensive care units is driving the demand for airway management devices globally. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has strained the healthcare system worldwide.

Opportunity: Growing demand for single-use airway management devices

Single-use medical devices stretch over a large application area of the healthcare industry, including airway management. Single-use devices such as endotracheal tubes, tracheostomy tubes, laryngoscope blades, and resuscitators find extensive use across healthcare facilities offering value-based care services and handling critical patients suffering from highly infectious diseases such as H1N1 influenza or severe pneumonia. Additionally, single-use devices offer several benefits over reusable devices—they are pre-sterilized and can be used directly, ensuring patient safety from healthcare-associated infections (HAI). Another key factor is the time saved in cleaning and disinfection. Disposable devices do not require cleaning and decontamination, as these devices are pre-sterilized and disposed of after use. The time saved can be used for other priority responsibilities. Owing to these benefits, the vendors are increasingly focusing on single-use airway management devices. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the use of single-use airway management devices across healthcare facilities that seek to meet guidelines to reduce the spread of the infection. COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation support are often intubated using single-use endotracheal tubes or tracheostomy tubes. The growing COVID-19 incidence has increased the demand for single-use airway management devices globally. This indicates lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

North America accounted for the largest share of the airway management devices market in 2020.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the airway management devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be characterized by the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, the significant number of prominent vendors, the increasing number of healthcare settings, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies for airway management devices.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smiths Medical (UK), Teleflex Inc. (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group plc (UK), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Intersurgical Ltd. (UK), SunMed LLC (US), Vyaire Medical (US), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), Verathon (US), SourceMark (US), Mercury Enterprises (US), TRACOE medical (Germany).

