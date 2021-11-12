Oral Care Market – Latest Trends and Market Development | Industry Report 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global oral care market is expected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and the growing awareness about oral healthcare are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80546246

In recent years, product innovation has enabled the development of technologically advanced and easy-to-use oral care products, such as electric, artificial intelligence-equipped (AI), and vibrating toothbrushes. Major players have also launched interactive toothbrushes equipped with position detection and motion sensor technologies. These toothbrushes screen the oral cavity to provide real-time guidance for brushing and maintaining oral health. Electronic toothbrushes have witnessed growing adoption across both developed and developing countries, such as Brazil, Italy, the US, France, and Japan.

In this report, the oral care market is categorized based on product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product category, this market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, denture products, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothbrushes and accessories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic and battery-powered toothbrushes.

By distribution channel, the oral care market is broadly segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the increasing number of internet users and advantages, such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and ease of purchasing and product comparison are key growth drivers for this segment.

Furthermore, in recent years, it has been observed that for the purchase of personal and beauty care products, traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies are being substituted by online distribution channels. Online traders provide ease of shopping and special discounts. A number of dental supply companies are introducing their own online websites that allow easier and faster order processing & fulfilment and help them increase their market presence. Moreover, they attract a large customer base through a number of offers and discounts.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80546246

Geographically, the oral care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid development of the healthcare industry in China & India, growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of dental diseases, rising awareness about oral hygiene, increasing investments by key market players in this region, and the expansion of private-sector clinics with dental dispensaries in APAC.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com