Anti-Drone Market Projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2025

The report “Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronic), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of anti-drone market are Rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and increasing use of drones for terrorism and illicit activities worldwide. However, several factors, such development of effective anti-drone systems and components for detection and interdiction application and reduction in risk of collateral damage can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.

UAV-based anti-drone systems projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

UAV-based anti-drone systems are designed to be mounted on drones. They are designed to be portable, deadly, and cost-effective. They can counter a single or a swarm of target drones entirely autonomously using proprietary onboard AI and advanced machine vision processing. UAV-based system can use nets to intercept quadcopters; can carry several types of fragmentation and high-explosive ammunition, as well as reconnaissance equipment. The US Army has selected the Coyote drone of Raytheon Technologies (US) for a near-term counter-UAS solution. Equipped with an advanced seeker and warhead, the Coyote-enabled system can successfully identify and eliminate threat UAVs.

Electronic Systems to account for largest share of Anti-Drone market during forecast period

Electronic Systems such as radar, electro-optical systems, infrared sensor systems, and rf jammers are being adopted to counter drones. Electronic systems use radar, sensor, infrared, and GPS technologies to transfer electromagnetic signals to navigate and track the direction and speed of drones. The system uses radar technology to prevent the transmission of data through jamming. GPS and sensor technologies are used to monitor the direction of drones through satellite signals. Many players in the anti-drone market offer electronic anti-drones. Companies such as Thales Group (France), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and DroneShield Ltd. (Australia) provide electronic systems

Detection and disruption to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Detection and disruption systems have major applications in military & defense and homeland security verticals where the entry of any unauthorized drone in the prohibited area of a country is detected, and then, the drone is disrupted on the spot..

Military & defense expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.

Also,countries are giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost demand for anti-drone systems in near future. UAVs or drones have become an integral part of military and defense operations. Developed countries such as the US and the UK have armed drones in possession, which are used to carry out airstrikes during the war. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. According to the US Department of Defense (US DOD), in FY2021, it plans to spend at least USD 404 million on counter-UAS (C-UAS) research and development and at least USD 83 million on C-UAS procurement.

The Americas to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The Americas is a major region for the growth of the anti-drone market. The US is the largest shareholder in terms of the number of anti-drone systems deployed in military & defense, commercial infrastructure, and homeland security verticals. In the US, military & defense is the major vertical in which anti-drone systems are used, which drives the growth of the anti-drone market in the country. The growing use of drones in this country also contributes to the growth of the anti-drone market.

Key Market Players

In 2020, the Anti-Drone market was dominated by SRC, INC.(US), RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES (US), LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. (US), LEONARDO S.P.A. (ITALY), and THALES GROUP (FRANCE).

