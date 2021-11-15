Restorative Dentistry Market Insights Global Forecast to 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, and increasing dental expenditure along with growth in disposable incomes are the factors driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of end user, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Based on product, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. The restorative materials segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness on oral healthcare, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics in the region.

The global restorative dentistry market is characterized by a large number of players. The prominent players of this market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), COLTENE Holding (Switzerland), and VOCO (Germany).

