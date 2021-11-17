What After Becoming a BBA Graduate?

Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — If getting into business and climbing the corporate ladder is on your mind, your first step towards your goal can include getting a degree in business management and administration after passing higher secondary education. Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) thus becomes the stepping stone for the students with managerial skills and acumen in any industry of their choice.

And if you are looking at what all you can do after BBA (not in terms of job but academics only to land on a better job), read on.

Option of Higher Studies

Master’s Degree for different subjects can enhance your job prospects by making your resume stronger and exposure better. You can think of getting-

MBA – If often becomes an obvious choice having done BBA. Mostly you can get into the same college for MBA from which you took your BBA degree but you will have to qualify entrance exams and screening interview even for that or you can work hard and get into a better institute.

MCA – Students with Math in both 10+2 and undergraduate level can think of taking up Master in Computer Application but for many institutes eligibility criteria can vary.

Diploma -Depending upon your area of interest and inclination, there are many different diploma courses made available and taking up those related to your BBA can be make for a lucrative job options, like Accounting, IT and Finance.

Certification Courses to go for The following courses can-

Finance – Students with Finance as their core subject can pursue ICWAI or CA.

Information Technology – With IT (Information Technology) as their interest, reputed institutes like NIIT or Aptech offer business software courses like SAP.

The clearer the aspirations of candidate, the better he can decide the direction in which he can take his career.

Career Prospects

With a degree in Business Administration from good college in India, student can look forward to working at executive level on position in Finance or HR department. A substantial experience in the field of interest can lead to better opportunities for career.

There are numerous companies in different industries looking for fresher graduates with a business bent of mind whom they can polish according to their business.

Government Sector jobs for BBA grads

Government enterprises also require people from business administration background for which they often put up notifications on their official site on regular basis. If you don’t know when and where to look exactly, different employment websites can guide you to the exact official sites to apply at. Based on individual preferences for the department, location and nature of job (if you are particular about it), you can apply on the respective sites. For example, banking sector has many job opportunities these days for the BBA graduates, especially the nationalized banks requiring people with multitasking abilities.

So what are you waiting for now that you have all the information you need to take up this particular course? Just be sure of your interest and inclination before venturing deep into any subject or degree course.

