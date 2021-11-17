Graphene Nanoplatelets Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is expected to reach USD 206.0 million by 2025. Graphene Nanoplatelets are also termed as GNPs that comprise small stacks of graphene which can replace nano-clays, carbon fiber, carbon nanotubes, and others mainly in composite applications. The average thickness of platelets is 5 to 10 nanometers that can vary in size up to 50 microns. Due to their unique morphology and size, enhanced mechanical properties and advanced barrier properties can be achieved. The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 37.6% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/graphene-nanoplatelets-gnps-market/request-sample

Rising demand from energy & power and aerospace verticals, high demand from consumers for eco-friendly, effective, strong, and lightweight products, and rising use as a filler in polymer matrices are documented as major factors of Graphene Nanoplatelets industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. In addition, it increases thermal & electrical conductivity and stability and reduces component mass while improving or maintaining properties are another factor that may boost overall market growth in coming years. Graphene Nanoplatelets Market is segmented based on applications and region.

Graphene Nanoplatelets Application Outlook (Volume, Kilograms; Revenue, USD Thousand; 2014 – 2025)

Composites

Energy & Power

Conductive Inks & Coatings

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

CVD Equipment Corporation

ACS Materials LLC

Angstron Materials Inc

XG Sciences, Inc

Group NanoXplore Inc

Access Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/graphene-nanoplatelets-gnps-market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Graphene Nanoplatelets and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers like aircraft industries and high demand from industries like aerospace and automotive. The United States is a major consumer of Graphene Nanoplatelets in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the third largest region with significant market share. This may be because of raised environmental sustainability by developing hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise high demand for enhanced materials in the sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, and aerospace. The developing countries like China, Japan, and India are the measure consumers of Graphene Nanoplatelets in the region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com