MilesWeb Announces the Biggest Black Friday Deals on Web Hosting with a Free Domain

Maharashtra, India, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — MilesWeb, a leading and the fastest growing web hosting provider from India kicks off its biggest sale of the year with its “Black Friday Deals” by offering incredible discounts on web hosting.

As a part of the company’s annual Black Friday Sale, customers can save big with 70% off on their web hosting plans.

Additionally, the spectacular deal is, customers who sign up for a web hosting plan will also get a domain for free.

As an example of the huge savings offered by MilesWeb, the company’s basic shared hosting plan starts at Rs.60 per month after a 70% discount.

MilesWeb has a wide range of web hosting plans catering to the needs and budget of every client. They can choose a plan that best fits their needs and budget.

Speaking about the sale, the spokesperson from MilesWeb said, “Our Black Friday deals are excellent for web professionals and website owners looking to purchase top-notch web hosting services at lucrative prices.”

“Prices are never like before during this holiday season, and we see this deal as a stepping stone to the success of a business,” he added.

MilesWeb continually helps businesses to enhance their online presence with not just exciting offers but also complete support.

In addition to the discounted prices, customers will enjoy the company’s robust connectivity infrastructure with a 99.95% uptime guarantee and excellent customer support available 24×7.

The Black Friday Sale is expected to be the biggest sale of the year, and MilesWeb hopes customers would take the benefits of their discounted prices to the fullest.

For more information on sale visit: www.milesweb.com

About MilesWeb

MilesWeb is a web hosting provider based in India. Founded in 2012, MilesWeb is dedicated to offering secure and powerful web hosting services to thousands of clients globally. Along with web hosting solutions, the company also offers features like free domain name and SSL, 24×7 customer support and super fast website speed.

MilesWeb has been helping individuals, small and mid-size businesses to launch their dreams online.