Clariti Shows Power of “Connected” Team Communication

Links email, chat, call, to-do, files… by context to delivery clarity.

Fort Lee, NJ, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced the latest upgrade of Clariti (www.clariti.app) where users can leverage the power of “connected” context-based team communication for significant productivity gains.

Users can use Clariti as an all-in-one platform for team communication. Besides obvious productivity gains resulting from not having to switch between disparate apps at work, Clariti users can use email, chat, call, to-do… together, linked by context to deliver clarity in their team communication.

“While productivity gains from bringing all communication apps in one platform is undeniable, that’s simply not enough. If information exists in silos within that one app, trying to search for information or make informed decisions is almost impossible. With Clariti, we have tried to create an all-in-one platform that not only allows users to use a single platform for all their team communication but goes a step further and having each of these work in concert to create a coherent history of your work. So, when you need the who said what, why and when answers, the information is on your fingertips and you can make smart decisions,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

Clariti has some unique features that demonstrate how bringing communication “together” and linking them by context, delivers clarity.

1. Chat from Email: Clariti allows users to chat directly from an email and helps break the cycle of replies and forwards to get everyone in the loop.

* Chat participants see reference email instantly without actually forwarding the email

* Everyone knows the context immediately – email contents tell the story

* Discussions and decisions move quickly – Participants stay focused & make effective contributions

2. To-Do from Chat: Clariti users can create to-dos and calendar events directly from a chat or an email. As a result, To-Do’s are always linked to the work.

* Create a To-Do from the chat in one step – No need for a separate To-Do app

* Know the context immediately – No need to stress recalling when your task pops up

* Work confidently – Knowing you haven’t forgotten anything

3. Call from Chat: Clariti users can move seamlessly between calls and chats for richer team discussions.

* Resolve issues quickly – Talk instead of typing long messages

* Provide context easily – Chat messages tell the story

* Work efficiently – Richer discussions with screen-sharing

Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:

* Full-featured email client

* One-on-one & group chats with people in your team

* Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat

* Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing

* Calendar for To-dos/Events

* Built-in document storage

* Cloud storage integration

* Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

* Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

* Easy organizing using Discussions and TopicFolders

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld, BoingBoing and Black Enterprise among others.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/.

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

