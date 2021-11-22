Sports Flooring Market: Outdoor Product Type Segment Slated to Touch a Value of About US$ 485 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Flooring market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sports Flooring

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Flooring. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Flooring Market across various industries and regions.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global sports flooring market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global sports flooring market.

Global Sports Flooring Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Outdoor

Indoor End Use Commercial

Residential Material Type Wood

Rubber

Polymeric Sales Channel Direct Sales

Independent Sports Outlet

Mass Merchandiser

Value Added Reseller

Earlier for the purpose of sports flooring, wood was the obvious choice. However, with the progress in technology and advancements in material science, now engineered wood and various types of synthetic surfaces are used for making sports flooring. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global sports flooring market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global sports flooring market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Sports flooring manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the sports flooring market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – sports flooring. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global sports flooring market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of sports flooring. With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for sports flooring manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global sports flooring market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global sports flooring market has been categorized on the basis of product type, end use, material type, sales channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global sports flooring market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global sports flooring market.

Typically, wood was used in the past for the making of sports flooring. However, due to the progress in technology and advancements in material science, the sports flooring is increasingly made up of engineered timber a various synthetic surfaces.

There are a number of factors that need to be considered while making sports flooring. Some of them include shock absorption, the quantum of impact that is absorbed by the sports floor. Also, vertical deformation and rolling load need to be considered. In addition, the ball rebound quantum and the level of grip that the sports floor possesses is also important.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the global sports flooring market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,150 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Flooring Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the indoor product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,650 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The indoor product type segment is estimated to account for nearly four-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, residential end use segment will reach a value of more than US$ 300 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The residential end use segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the end use segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the wood material type segment is slated to reach a value of more than US$ 600 Mn in 2026. The wood material type segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the wood material type segment.

Fact.MR forecasts that the direct sales segment will exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017 to 2026. Direct sales segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain some market share by the end of the year 2026.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for sports flooring, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Aacer Flooring, Conica AG, Rephouse Ltd., Gerflor SAS, EPI group, Tarkett SA, KLIKFLEX FLOORING, Forbo, Signature Sports, SnapSports, Matsinc, Kiefer USA, Horner Sports Flooring, Flexcourt Atheletics, Bauwerk Boen Group and Robbins Sports Surfaces.

