edge CRM pushes its footprint beyond the Indian shores; partners with Cyprus-based Covve

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — In a unique collaboration of technology and human experience, India’s most- promising CRM organization, edge CRM and Cyprus-based giant Covve have joined hands to create an uplifting experience for the users.

Centred around giving the salespeople a new feature-rich experience, edge CRM has collaborated with Cyprus’ #1 card scanning company to create a state-of-art card scanning trademark.

Ravindra Warang, co-founder of edge CRM is ecstatic with this collaboration. He states, “Introducing the card scanning feature was a big leap for edge CRM. With the company growing multi-folds and giant partnerships happening, we wanted to ensure that we have something prominent to offer to our clients. And when it comes to business card scanners, Covee is the natural and obvious choice.”

Ravindra backs the innovative and highly efficient card scanner to change the future of business card scanners in India and believes this partnership will help Covve establish its stronghold in the Indian subcontinent.

About edge CRM: edge CRM boasts a 2200+ satisfied user base with India’s top electronics manufacturing and financial firms as their clients. Engineered with a focus on relationship building and ease of operation, edge CRM offers state-of-art AI-driven lead qualifier, cloud-based data capture, 40+ Key Performance Indicators, a pre-emptive dashboard, and a robust security framework.

About Covve: Covve reinvents the address book, enabling professionals and companies to extract business value from their informal contact network. Covve’s business card scanning software enables users to add business card digitization capability to their application or service.