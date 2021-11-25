Which is an advanced Dental Clinic for Oral Surgery in Livingston?

Livingston, NJ, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — There are many types of dental treatments coming under oral and maxillofacial surgery, from the treatment of facial trauma and the correction of skeletal abnormalities of the craniofacial region to the treatment of oral tumors. A dentist specializing in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery is required for such treatments. Suppose you are looking for a high-end Oral Surgery Livingston. In that case, you need to ensure that the clinic you select has the best oral and maxillofacial surgeon aided by all the necessary high-grade equipment for performing all kinds of oral treatments.

Types of Oral Surgeries offered by OroSurgery

Craniofacial abnormalities, both genetic and acquired, are treated by craniofacial surgical procedures. The surgeon has to deal with a host of issues such as teeth, bones, skin, nerves, and other anatomical structures to correct these abnormalities. Some of the types of craniofacial abnormalities treated in the clinic are as follows.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are formed due to improper joining of the two sides of the face during fetal development. A cleft lip is an opening on the upper lip between the nose and the mouth. The opening can be mild or severe. A Cleft palate is a condition in which the roof of the mouth or palate opens the nose. A host of treatment procedures, including bone grafting, are used for treatment.

Craniosynostosis is a condition in which the head assumes an abnormal shape and can even limit the growth of the brain. Treatment methods include craniectomy and cranial vault remodeling.

Distraction osteogenesis is performed to cut long abnormal bones of the maxillofacial region. A distractor is fixed to move the cut parts of the bone away from one another to allow new bone to grow.

Facial trauma caused by accident or any other reason can be in the form of facial lacerations, avulsed or knocked-out teeth, fractures of the facial bones, or fractures of the upper and lower jaw. Fractures of the facial bones such as zygomatic or cheekbones, eye sockets, and nose or upper/lower jaw are treated by stabilizing the broken bones using wires or plates/screws. Knocked-out teeth can be replanted or repaired in case of fracture. Soft tissue lacerations are sutured.

Other types of oral surgery include wisdom teeth extraction and correction of the orthognathic mandible.

Implant placement

OroSurgery also offers Dental Implants Livingston. Implants are used to replace missing teeth lost due to injury or other causes. The implant is a root integrated into the alveolar bone followed by the placement of the crown.