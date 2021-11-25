Automotive NVH Materials Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Automotive NVH Materials Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials market size was estimated at USD 8.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2025. This market can be directly linked to the increased demand for automotive. Asia Pacific captures approximately more than 50% of the global automotive NVH materials which leads to huge growth in demand for cars in China, South Korea, India and other Asia Pacific countries. The expected rises in investments in this sector followed by rise in standard of living are some other key factors for the growth in this sector. Influences in buying decision, boom in automotive industry are the other secondary factors which are expected to directly impact the growth in this sector.

The entire market for automotive NVH materials is segmented based on applications, material types, vehicles types, region, forecast revenue growth, and analysis of trends in each of the sub markets. The application segment is divided into absorption and insulation. Absorption is expected to capture the largest pie in terms of market share from application segment followed by insulation.

The materials for absorption are produced by using various thermoplastic polymers, rubbers and engineering raisins. Various types of rubbers such as synthetic rubbers, EPDM and NBR are being used by manufacturers for fabrication purposes to the various parts of automobiles to control the dampened vibrations as experienced by the end users of the vehicles. Besides rubbers have excellent physical properties such as high density, vibration absorption properties, high heat, and weather resistance which makes these combinations an ideal material for NVH. Another NVH material used in the absorption application is Polyurethane foam sheet because of similar properties. So it can be inferred that because of the unique physical and chemical properties of rubber and related materials used in absorption application is the key to have the largest market share of NVH materials market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Molded Rubber

Metal Laminates

Foam Laminates

Molded Foam

Engineering Resins

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Absorption

Damping

Top Players analysis covered in these report

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

DoW Chemical Company

BASF

3M

Lanxess AG and many others

