Nutrition Properties Of Soybean Are Driving Demand For Textured Soy Protein Among Health-Conscious Consumers

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for textured soy protein will surpass a valuation of US$ 880 Bn in 2021, and is set to rise at a CAGR of around 6.4% through the end of 2031.

Global demand for textured soy protein is soaring due to increasing preference for texture and nutritional content in food products. Also, its low-calorie level and high fiber content are supporting demand growth across the globe.

Textured soy protein is growing in popularity amongst dieters since it is a source of high-quality, low-fat, and plant-based protein that may reduce appetite by increasing satiety. The protein content aids in building muscles and reducing body fat. This attracts fitness freaks and gym savvy millennial population to consume plant-based protein supplements instead of animal-sourced protein products.

Growing popularity of ‘Veganuary’ year after year, as well as the fact that prominent retailers have rapidly expanded their shelf space, has aided the rise of textured soy protein. As the popularity of a flexitarian diet grows, many casual dining establishments, fast food chains, and restaurants are adding specific ‘meat-free’ portions to their menus.

By observing significant demand from the market, manufacturers are focusing on innovation. With rising R&D activities and new product launches, consumers are getting various options in terms of flavor, packaging, quantity, and price. According to the Soyfoods Association of North America (SANA), there is a significant change in supermarket shelf space for textured soy protein products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 90% of the North American market in 2021, supported by rising veganism.

China is estimated to account for more than 45% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in new players in the country.

Germany is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for over 16% value share, supported by popularity of the plant-based protein trend.

Granules form of textured soy protein will hold nearly 32% of the market in 2021, on the back of rising research & development.

Soy protein isolates reflect around 59% of the market in 2021, owing to their low cost and application in infant nutrition and bakery products.

“With wide acceptance of textured soy protein, manufacturers are focusing on extending their product portfolios and entering new markets,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Market Segments Covered in Textured Soy Protein Industry Research

By Product Type Soy Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Isolates Others

By Nature Organic Textured Soy Protein Conventional Textured Soy Protein

By Form Dry Textured Soy Protein Liquid Textured Soy Protein

By Application Meat Substitutes Dairy Alternatives Infant Nutrition Bakery Products Cereals & Snacks Animal Feed Other Applications



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Textured Soy Protein Market

• Canada Textured Soy Protein Market Sale

• Germany Textured Soy Protein Market Production

• UK Textured Soy Protein Market Industry

• France Textured Soy Protein Market

• Spain Textured Soy Protein Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Textured Soy Protein Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Textured Soy Protein Market Intelligence

• India Textured Soy Protein Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Textured Soy Protein Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Textured Soy Protein Market Scenario

• Brazil Textured Soy Protein Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Textured Soy Protein Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Textured Soy Protein Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Textured Soy Protein Market

Latest industry Textured Soy Protein Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Textured Soy Protein Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Textured Soy Protein Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Textured Soy Protein Market major players

Textured Soy Protein Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Textured Soy Protein Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

