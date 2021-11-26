Collaborations With E-Commerce Players Are Expected To Accelerate The Demand For Art Supplies During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

The spread of COVID-19 is resulting in declining sales as the number of consumers are staying indoors, which ultimately reduces the sales of art supplies. In addition, declining demand from end users owing to the shutdown of schools, colleges, and offices, coupled with decrease in production capacity, is expected to affect the art supplies market. However, the market is expected to show better growth ahead, with the reopening of most institutions across the world.

The pervasiveness of e-Commerce has led many art manufacturers to offer their products through this channel. e-Commerce has been steadily progressing over the years, especially in urban centers. Online sales of art supplies is providing the much-needed boost to sustain the momentum of the global art supplies market.

The global art supplies market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, and cross a valuation of US$ 65 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Art Supplies Market Study

The global art supplies market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 25 billion during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

By product type, the writing pens segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of value. It is set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 50% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

By end user, the household segment is projected to expand at a value CAGR of over 5%, and is expected to be valued 1.1X more than the institutional segment by the end of 2020.

North America is projected to hold maximum share in the global art supplies market, and is expected to grow 3X more than South Asia & Oceania by the end of the forecast period.

By sales channel, stationery stores are projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 25 billion by the end of 2030.

Art supplies Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the art supplies market on the basis of product type, end user, and sales channel, across several regions.

Product Type

Pencils and Accessories Graphite Pencils Erasers Sharpeners Mechanical Pencils Pencil Leads

Writing Pens Fineliners Ballpoint Pens Rollerballs Refills

Coloring Products Colored Pencils Fiber-tip Pens Fineliners Crayons, Chalks, and Oil Pastels Paints

Markers Highlighters Universal Pens Whiteboad Markers Flipchart Markers Dry Markers Others

Other Art Supplies

End User

Institutional Academic Institutions Schools Colleges Other Academic Institutions Industries Offices Other Commercial Institutions Household



Sales Chanel

Stationary Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets

Online Sales

Other Sales Channels

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Art Supplies Market Market

• Canada Art Supplies Market Market Sale

• Germany Art Supplies Market Market Production

• UK Art Supplies Market Market Industry

• France Art Supplies Market Market

• Spain Art Supplies Market Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Art Supplies Market Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Art Supplies Market Market Intelligence

• India Art Supplies Market Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Art Supplies Market Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Art Supplies Market Market Scenario

• Brazil Art Supplies Market Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Art Supplies Market Market Sales Intelligence

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Art Supplies Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Art Supplies Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Art Supplies Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Art Supplies Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Art Supplies Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Art Supplies Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Art Supplies Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Art Supplies Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Art Supplies Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Art Supplies Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Art Supplies Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Art Supplies Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Art Supplies Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Art Supplies Market growth.

