Fluoroelastomers Market worth $1.8 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Fluoroelastomers Market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global fluoroelastomers market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5%% between 2020 and 2025. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, strict emission norms in the auto industry, and growth in major end-use industries.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77176667

Fluorocarbon type segment estimated to lead the fluoroelastomers market in 2019

Fluorocarbon (FKM) accounted for the largest share in the overall fluoroelastomers market. The basic grades of fluorocarbon elastomers are based on VDF and HFP monomers and are referred to as FKM in ASTM standards and FPM in ISO standards. It is used widely to manufacture O-rings and seals & gaskets, owing to their low cost and high resistance to oxygen, ozone, and elevated temperatures.

The automotive industry estimated to be leading consumer of fluoroelastomers

The automotive industry led the overall fluoroelastomers market in 2019, both in terms of value and volume. The reason for the industrial segment leading the market is due to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms adopted by the auto industry, and products that can perform better than conventional rubber.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Fluoroelastomers Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=77176667

Browse in-depth TOC on “Fluoroelastomers Market”

220 – Market Data Tables

33 – Figures

186 – Pages

APAC projected to account for the largest share of fluoroelastomers market during the forecast period in terms of volume.

APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global fluoroelastomers market, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2025. APAC has some of the leading vehicle manufacturing countries such as China, India, and Japan. Apart from that, these countries also have a huge chemical industry. These factors make the region the largest consumer of fluoroelastomers.

The Chemours Company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), and 3M (US), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India) are the key players operating in the fluoroelastomers market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the fluoroelastomers market.

Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77176667

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Ashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com