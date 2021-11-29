Growing Fitness Trends Impelling Demand for Athletic Footwear in the U.S During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Athletic Footwear market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Athletic Footwear

Key Segments Covered Product Type Running Athletic Shoes Athleisure Shoes Gym/ Aerobics Athletic Shoes Backpacking Athletic Shoes Trekking Athletic Boots Rugged Athletic Boots Specialty Athletic Boots Mountaineering Athletic Boots Other Athletic Footwear

Distribution Channel Athletic Footwear Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Athletic Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Speciality Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Online Retail Athletic Footwear Sales via Sport Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Other Channels

Price-based Economy Athletic Footwear Mid-range Athletic Footwear Premium Athletic Footwear Super-Premium Athletic Footwear

Demographics Athletic Footwear for Men Athletic Footwear for Women Athletic Footwear for Kids



Athletic Footwear Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the athletic footwear market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of athletic footwear. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the athletic footwear market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the athletic footwear market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=225 Report Summary The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of the Athletics Footwear market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate of the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of the Athletics Footwear market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for the athletic footwear market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global athletic footwear market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which has helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the athletic footwear market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for athletic footwear has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of the athletic footwear, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing athletic footwear have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the athletic footwear market. 7 Forecast Highlights on Global Athletic Footwear Market Europe region shows higher market attractiveness and dominates the global market with respect to higher revenue share. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to grow at the highest rate reflecting a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast

Specialty boots segment by product type is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate, yet has less market share. The running shoes segment by product type dominates the global market in terms of higher revenue share during 2017 and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period

From an investment standpoint, there is a tough call to make between running shoes segment and backpacking shoes segment as there is less difference between their market shares. However, the backpacking shoes segment has higher growth rate compared to running shoes segment. Backpacking shoes segment is poised to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% during the period of forecast

Men segment by demographics dominates the market and reflects a market share of 40.4% as of 2017. However, the women segment by demographics is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. The kids segment shoes a slow growth rate and is expected to experience a loss in BPS by the end of 2022

Economy segment by price-based type dominates the market and a higher gain in the BPS by 2022 end. The super-premium segment is expected to grow at a similar pace as economy segment during the period of forecast

Sport stores segment by distribution channel dominates the market in terms of higher market share and a moderate growth rate throughout the forecast period. Hypermarket/supermarket segment gives tough competition to this segment, their market shares having not much of a difference. Although, hypermarket/supermarket segment grows at a comparatively higher growth rate than sport stores segment during the forecast period

Specialty stores segment is poised to grow at the highest growth rate as compared to other segments by distribution channel throughout the period of forecast and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 5%.

