Restorative Dentistry Market Worth 21.27 Billion – Forecasts to 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-01— /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Composite, Amalgam, Ceramic, Adhesive, Biomaterial), Prosthetic, Equipment (CAD/CAM, Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace) End User (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Laboratory) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Increase in the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure are the major factors driving the demand for restorative dentistry products. The gradual shift towards newer technologies & products and growing focus of companies in emerging markets is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.

The restorative materials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. The restorative materials segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Hospitals & clinics to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Restorative Dentistry Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global Restorative Dentistry Market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Europe dominated the market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry devices market in 2016, followed by North America.

The large share of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases; growth in the aging population; increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures; growing dental tourism in some European countries; increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures, such as CAD/CAM systems by dental professionals.

The major players in the Restorative Dentistry Market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), COLTENE Holding (Switzerland), and VOCO (Germany).

