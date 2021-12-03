Oral Hygiene Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2031

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oral hygiene market is anticipated to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis. In order to prevent such diseases, more people are incorporating various oral hygiene products into their health regimes. Increasing awareness regarding maintaining healthy oral hygiene has boosted sales of oral hygiene products over the years.

As maintaining good oral hygiene prevents such various complications, demand for various oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and others is surging across the world. Additionally, there is growing inclination towards purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including rising disposable income and increasing dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products such as electric- and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties are gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global oral hygiene market to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031.

Toothbrush segment projected to reach around US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Toothpaste segment projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.

Market in India expected to reach valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Market in Latin America to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Rise in awareness regarding oral & dental care is increasing the requirement for various oral hygiene products. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing more variety of products, which, in turn, is fuelling market growth,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Market Competition

With competition getting fiercer with each passing year, key manufacturers of oral hygiene products are focusing on investing heavily and diversifying their portfolios.

Henkel launched its new extensive range of oral hygiene care, including mouth wash, gum care, and others, which are subject to be fully sustainable by 2021.

Johnson & Johnson consumer health recently committed US$ 800 million through 2030 to make its products (including oral hygiene products) more sustainable for a healthier planet.

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

Product Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash/Dental Rinse Dental Floss Dental Accessories

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Sales Other Retail Formats



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Oral Hygiene Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Oral Hygiene Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Oral Hygiene Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Oral Hygiene Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Oral Hygiene Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Oral Hygiene Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Oral Hygiene Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Oral Hygiene Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Oral Hygiene Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Oral Hygiene Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Oral Hygiene Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Oral Hygiene Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Oral Hygiene Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Oral Hygiene Market growth.

