Learn How To Build Your Own Successful E-Commerce Business

BUSINESS PLAN

E-commerce business plans compel you to think critically about every major component of your online store, allowing you to identify and avoid major problems before getting started. your business plan will become the cornerstone of how you budget, how you spend, what products you sell and who you sell them to, how you talk about your business, and much more. to put it bluntly, businesses without a business plan are more likely to fail.

ECOMMERCE BRANDING

if you want to start a successful business, you need a brand that connects with your persona. identifying your persona makes building an e-commerce brand easier. you might avoid girlie colors and images if you are selling products to corporate businesswomen interested in living a sustainable life. but before you set up your store and get into the nitty gritty of building a brand – there are some basic steps you’ll need to take.

BUILD YOUR ONLINE STORE

according to your business, your needs and your skills, we will help you to choose the best e-commerce solution (shopify, magento, prestashop, zencart, woocommerce). even with zero design experience and zero coding skills one can set up their shopify store with ease. learn from our expert, a leading creative expert, about designing e-commerce stores that are mobile responsive, highly converting and complete.

DROPSHIPPING

Drop shipping lets you sell products without holding any inventory or purchasing large quantities of product up-front. this is indeed the hottest topic of e-commerce. learn from our serial entrepreneurs, everything about fast-tracking your business with drop shipping. you will learn ways to find ideal products to sell, find the right audience, deliver exceptional customer service, scale and grow your business, etc.

ECOMMERCE SEO

winning on search engines is probably the best thing that can happen to any online business because the traffic is targeted and is free or organic. when you have your prospective customers coming in through search engines, your ROI is going up because your cost of customer acquisition is close to zero.

GOOGLE ADWORDS FOR ECOMMERCE

google ads is a way to bring traffic to your online store by placing advertisements either on search engine results or as banners on various websites or as a video on youtube. in this section, we detail out strategies to attract the targeted traffic on to your store with the least spending.

INSTAGRAM ECOMMERCE

instagram is a visual social media platform with over 1 billion active users and has become the new digital home for emerging and established brands. let’s take a deep dive into how you can build a brand-first strategy on instagram — growing brand awareness, boosting conversions, and increasing product sales.

EMAIL MARKETING & NEWSLETTER

email marketing is one of the best ways to listen to your customers to keep them happy, which results in repeat sales. repeat sale is the best thing that can happen to any business. Learn from Pimclick, everything about growing e-commerce business with email marketing.

FACEBOOK ADS ECOMMERCE

facebook continues to be one of the most powerful marketing channels for it offers vibrant targeting tools, easy to understand analytics tools, ad creative support and more. this section of the course majorly covers – customer acquisition advertising, targeting strategy, ad budgeting strategy, and creative development.

