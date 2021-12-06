Redpoint Tempe Offers Unique Student Housing Options

Tempe, Arizona, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tempe is pleased to announce they offer unique student housing options that help students live a more comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to the Arizona State University campus. The complex allows students to live a stress-free lifestyle to make their college years more enjoyable.

At Redpoint Tempe, student residents can choose from various floor plan options, including three, four, and five-bedroom apartments that include various luxury features that provide a more upscale living environment for students. Each student pays a set rental rate, making it easier for students to budget their finances and rest easy knowing that a roommate’s failure to pay their share. Rent includes Internet access and trash disposal. An additional fee is required for covered parking, a furniture package, and a pool view.

Students living at Redpoint Tempe can take advantage of various amenities included in their rent, such as a 24-hour fitness center with a sauna, a resort-style pool complex, meeting and study spaces, a clubhouse with gaming lounges and a cafe, and a private shuttle to the campus. The pet-friendly apartments make it easy for students to enjoy college life with their furry companions by their side.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tempe website or by calling 1-602-783-1100.

About Redpoint Tempe: Redpoint Tempe is a unique off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Arizona State University. The complex offers various amenities and a comfortable living environment to give students the lifestyle they want through their college years. The pet-friendly apartments make it easy for students to bring their pets with them for the adventure.

Company: Redpoint Tempe

Address: 708 S Lindon Lane

City: Tempe

State: AZ

Zip code: 85281

Telephone number: 1-602-783-1100