Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global aluminum curtain wall market size is anticipated to touch USD 65.7 billion by 2027, expanding with over 9% CAGR as per a new report by Million Insights. Growing focus on exterior wall protection coupled with increasing construction of the residential and commercial building is driving the product demand. In addition, rising demand for the energy-efficient wall is further bolstering market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aluminum-curtain-wall-market/request-sample

Governments across the globe are emphasizing on the construction of the green building, which in turn, is proliferating the product demand. For example, the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is aiming to improve the energy performance of the old and new building in consideration of outdoor and indoor climate conditions.

Increasing awareness about the deterioration of the environment has led to a rise in demand for environmentally friendly buildings in the past few years. In addition, increasing disposable income and rising urbanization in emerging countries are attributing to the market growth for aluminum curtain wall.

Asia Pacific held a considerable share in the market in 2019. Further, the region is anticipated to witness over 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand from countries such as India, Japan and China is driving the regional market growth. These countries are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, the aluminum curtain wall market was valued at USD 31.9 billion and estimated to register over 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the unitized category held a major share in the market owing to benefits such as energy efficiency, less installation time and water infiltration features.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness more than 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the market include EFCO Corporation, Kawneer Company, GUTMANN AG and Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A. among others.

Access Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aluminum-curtain-wall-market

In 2019, Asia Pacific held a considerable share in the market and it is anticipated to register more than 11.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The regional growth is largely dominated by countries such as China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific is projected to account for around half of the construction industry globally in 2020. Increasing government support and improved lifestyle are leading to high investment in the construction sector.

On the other hand, developed regions like North America and Europe are anticipated to register moderate growth over the forecast period. Growing spending on construction activities, recovery of the construction sector in the U.S, and rising demand for energy-efficient curtain walls are driving the regional growth.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com