Gear Up to Cure Type 1 Diabetes – Shop Night Experience on December 9th Benefits Nonprofit Type One

Hingham and Dedham, MA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shopping for the holidays? Why not make a purchase that combines the good feelings of gift-giving and charitable giving? Support vital research toward the cure for type 1 diabetes during the Wears Woody / Type One Shop Night Experience at Legacy Place on December 9, 2021, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Shop in-store or online to support Type One

Wears Woody, located at Legacy Place #526 across from Legal C Bar in Dedham, MA is holding this special one-night, in-store and online shopping event to benefit Type One, where 15 percent of all Wears Woody sales during the shopping event will support Type One’s mission.

Type One, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing the funding necessary to cure type 1 diabetes and ensure that those living with the disease have what they need to survive, strive and achieve their dreams.

Hingham, MA-based Type One has made an incredible impact toward their mission of funding research to cure type 1 diabetes by supporting the Faustman Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), while also helping provide scholarships to local children with type 1 diabetes to attend type 1 diabetes camp, college scholarships for high school seniors, and providing qualifying recipients with assistance for diabetes management and treatment.

“Wears Woody and Type One have a shared goal – to make a difference in the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes and to help fund a cure,” said Paul Foti, co-founder of Type One. “We truly appreciate the support of Wears Woody through this festive, one-night shopping event as it further increases awareness and support of Type One’s mission of vital research toward the cure as well as our essential support programs and services for those living with type 1 diabetes.”

Support the cure by shopping at Wears Woody at Legacy Place on December 9th, from 4-9 p.m. or shop online all day at https://www.wearswoody.com/

About Wears Woody:

Originating on Cape Cod, owner Mike Norwood got his start by parking his iconic Woody Wagon near the ferry in Woods Hole, transforming it into a pop-up shop on wheels. The brand’s bold coastal style and upscale yet casual apparel and accessories, which pay homage to its namesake Woody, quickly caught on. Today, Wears Woody is a retail pioneer, specializing in the “mill-to-market movement” by using sustainably sourced and locally manufactured goods which are all produced on demand in the company’s backyard in Everett, MA. As an added bonus, through Woody’s Drive Over Diabetes mission, Wears Woody donates up to 7% of every in-store and online sale to a group of non-profits that share in its determination to make a difference in the lives of people with diabetes and help fund a cure.

Woody’s Drive Over Diabetes

Woody’s Drive represents founder Mike Norwood’s personal experience living 43 years with Type 1 diabetes and his ambition to encourage others like him to chase their wildest dreams — and to look great doing it! Their entire crew is committed to making a bold statement and believe living with diabetes should be no different. We are proud to donate up to 7% of every sale to an amazing group of nonprofits that share our determination and vision to make a significant impact on the lives of people with diabetes. Our crew and mission partners thank you very much in advance for being such a valuable contributor to our cause. To learn more about Woody’s drive over diabetes, visit https://www.wearswoody.com/.

Type One’s Vision

Type One’s vision is a world free of type 1 diabetes. To provide funding necessary to cure type 1 diabetes and ensure that those living with the disease have everything they need to survive, strive and achieve their dreams. To combat diabetes stigma through raising awareness, providing support and unite globally, the type 1 diabetes community.

About Type One:

Type One, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, recognizes a world free of type 1 diabetes and is dedicated to that future by raising public awareness and funds toward a cure through research. Type One was founded in 2012 by a group of South Shore residents to support their friend Tyson Sunnerberg, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, when he was 21 years old. On November 25, 2012, the first ever Renegade Run Obstacle Course Race was held raising awareness and funds toward a cure. Type One, Inc. is headquartered in Hingham, MA. Visit: https://typeonerenegaderun.com