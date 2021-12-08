Tier I Companies Account for Nearly 45% Revenue Share in the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market – Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2218

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market.



The airport retailing consumer electronics market is foreseen to expand at a significant pace with global revenues crossing US$ 1,700 Mn in 2017, according to a new study. Traditionally pervasive as transportation service facilities, airports are now witnessing an influx of retail outlets for consumer electronics products. The shift in customer perspective toward airports as a retail destination continues to influence the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market.

Fact.MR envisages that prospects for consumer electronics in airports are expected to remain promising, with the airport retailing consumer electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028

The airport retailing consumer electronics market valuation is likely to remain influenced by a growing number of airports. Sales of consumer electronics in airports are projected to remain concentrated in the Southeast Asian (SEA) countries, making the region a lucrative market for airport retailing consumer electronics. India is poised to showcase higher market attractiveness in SEA during the forecast period on the back of steady economic development coupled with rising air tourism, according to the report.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2218

India’s lucrativeness in the airport retailing consumer electronics marketplace is attributed to the rising number of air passengers. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), the air passenger count in India is expected to reach 478 million by 2036. This is expected to present potential opportunities for growth for airport retailing consumer electronics in the coming years. In addition, sales of airport retailing consumer electronics on departure are likely to be on an upswing as compared to sales on arrival in the country. The report forecasts that the sales of airport retailing consumer electronics in India could exceed US$ 250 Mn by 2028.

Growing sales of accessories are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market, according to the report. Consumer preference for accessories is projected to expand at a higher rate as compared to electronic devices. Against this backdrop, airport retailers are also planning to rent accessories for travelers opting for short trips.

IATA projects that by 2036, global air passenger traffic is expected to reach 7.8 billion. This indicates that the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market is likely to remain significant in large airports. However, medium-size airports are projected to showcase growing demand for airport retailing consumer electronics, says the report.

The trend of hyper-personalization remains instrumental in driving the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market. With critical airline restrictions apropos to the number of goods to be carried in flight, a new personalized service in the airport retailing consumer electronics space has been witnessed. Airport retailing consumer electronics stores can use customer data from boarding passes and deliver products to the customer’s destination. This trend is likely to influence growth in revenues of airport retailing consumer electronics in the coming years.

Advertisements on flyers continue to remain instrumental in driving the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market. Growing digitalization coupled with product displays on flyers is expected to influence sales of consumer electronics in turn presenting positive growth avenues for airport retailing consumer electronics market. This is likely to translate into increased product sales across specialty retail stores in airports, consequently making them a key growth platform for airport retailing consumer electronics, says the report.

As traditional brick and mortar sales are getting impacted due to mega trends such as the relentless onslaught of online selling platforms, physical retailing in airports is thriving. Overall, the airport retailing consumer electronics scenario remains positive and stakeholders can expect an optimistic growth path in the airport retailing consumer electronics market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation

The airport retailing consumer electronics market is broadly segmented according to the product types, airport size, sales channel, store location, and geographical regions.

Based on product types, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into two main categories – electronic devices and accessories. Based on the airport sizes, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into large, medium, and small airports.

Depending on the sales channels for airport retailing consumer electronics, the market is segmented into two types – hypermarkets/supermarkets and specialty retail stores.

The airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into three store locations – presecurity (landside), postsecurity (airside) and aero cities.

Based on geographical regions, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2218

Key Question answered in the survey of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices market report:

Sales and Demand of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices

Growth of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market

Market Analysis of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices

Market Insights of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices

Key Drivers Impacting the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices

More Valuable Insights on Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices, Sales and Demand of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com