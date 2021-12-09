HAYDON LINEAR STEPPER MOTOR- INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Haydon linear stepper motor in the market, we cater to all types of applications in Industrial Automation, Packaging Applications, Pharma, FMCG, etc. We offer fast time to market supply at competitive pricing.

Haydon Kerk Motion Solutions offers a unique line of hybrid stepper motor linear actuators that open new avenues for equipment designers who require high performance and exceptional endurance in a very small package. These high-performance hybrid actuators directly drive a rotor drive nut on a stainless steel precision acme lead screw. Actuators are available in captive, non-captive and external linear configurations.

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

