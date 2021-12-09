Lucintel Forecasts Body Worn Insect Repellent Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing preference to attain prevention from bug borne diseases such as Zika, Malaria, Chikungunya, and dengue, rising health awareness for harmful diseases from the insect bites, and increase in recreational activities.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in body worn insect repellent market by product type (apparels, oils and creams, stickers and patches), distribution channel (supermarket, online stores, and convenience stores), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Apparels market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the body worn insect repellent market is segmented into apparels, oils and creams, stickers and patches. Lucintel forecasts that the apparels market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising adoption of bug-repellent clothing for outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, and fishing, among others is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

“Within the body worn insect repellent market, the supermarket segment is expected to remain the largest distribution channel”

Based on distribution channel the supermarket segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the body worn insect repellent market in near future”

North America is the largest market over the forecast period due to rising awareness among consumers regarding preventive measures to avoid diseases caused by bug biting.

Major players of body worn insect repellent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Larus Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Insect Shield, ExOffcio, Spectrum, AgraCo, Godrej, Tender, and S.C. Johnson & Sons are among the major body worn insect repellent providers.

