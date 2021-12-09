Lucintel Forecasts Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in demand for functional foods, rise in consumer awareness through government health programs, and increase in health consciousness among consumers due to rising prevalence of health disorders.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in insoluble dietary fiber market by end use industry (animal feed, pharmaceutical, pet food, food industry, and other end users), fiber type (cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, fiber/bran, resistant starch, and others), source (cereals & grains, legumes, fruits & vegetables, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Cellulose market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on fiber type, the insoluble dietary fiber market is segmented into cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, fiber/bran, resistant starch, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the cellulose market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“North America will dominate the insoluble dietary fiber market in near future”

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers.

Major players of insoluble dietary fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cargill, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne, Roquette Frères, Sunopta, Nexira, Advocare International, and Unipektin Ingredients are among the major insoluble dietary fiber providers.

