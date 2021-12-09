Lucintel Forecasts Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode Market to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Chip on Board (COB) Light Emitting Diode Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by advanced features such as low power consumption, cost-effective lighting, and high intensity output and stringent regulation towards energy efficiency.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in chip on board (COB) light emitting diode market by end use industry (illumination, backlighting, automotive, high brightness lighting, and others), application (indoor and outdoor), LED installation type (new and retrofit), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

“Illumination market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the chip on board (COB) light emitting diode market is segmented into illumination, backlighting, automotive, high brightness lighting, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the illumination market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia pacific will dominate the chip on board (COB) light emitting diode market in near future”

Asia-Pacific market will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives of choosing chip on board light emitting diode over traditional technologies, and large number of market participants.

Major players of chip on board (COB) light emitting diode market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Osram,Citizen Electronics, Cree Inc, Seoul Semiconductor, Everlight Electronics, Tridonic, Ge Lighting, Lextar are among the major chip on board (COB) light emitting diode providers.

