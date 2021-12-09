Lucintel Forecasts Wireless Power Transmission Market to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Wireless Power Transmission Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in wireless power transmission market by technology (near-field technology [inductive, magnetic resonance, and capacitive coupling/conductive] and far-field technology [microwave/rf, and laser/infrared]), implementation (integrated and aftermarket), application (receiver and transmitter), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on application, the wireless power transmission market is segmented into receiver and transmitter. Lucintel forecasts that the smartphones market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities.

Based on technology the inductive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices.

Major players of wireless power transmission market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. include Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, and Witricity Corporation. are among the major wireless power transmission providers.

