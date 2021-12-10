Radiation Nephropathy Treatment And Management Market Demand Is Driven By Increasing Kidney Disorders

A new report by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive Sales of Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management market. Careful analysis of the past, present and future trends of different end-user industries has been considered while forecasting the growth & Demand between the period of 2028

Introduction

Radiation nephropathy is renal injury and loss of function affected by ionizing radiation. The major risk with radiation nephropathy and bone marrow transplant (BMT) nephropathy is progressive loss of renal function with evolution to end-stage renal failure. The radiation nephropathy usually occurs after sufficient irradiation of both kidneys.

The renal failure may be accelerated due to uncontrolled hypertension, hence to control the loss of renal function, blood pressure must be maintained. Thus, antihypertensive agents are an important part of clinical management of radiation nephropathy or BMT nephropathy.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, mode of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented as:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Diuretic

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Vasodilators

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Based on mode of administration, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Based on distribution channel, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Europe is expected to be the dominant market in the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market owing to large patient pool. The radiation nephropathy treatment and management market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare facilities.

The most important blood pressure medications to treat renal hypertension include: ACE inhibitors (angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors). These include ramipril, benazepril, captopril, lisinopril, and others; and ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers).

Examples include candesartan, losartan, olmesartan and valsartan. However, some people with renal hypertension can be helped by angioplasty, stenting, or surgery on the blood vessels of the kidney.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market are:

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global radiation nephropathy treatment and management market are Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Company, Inc., AstraZeneca plc.,

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, ALEMBIC PHARMS LTD, Daiichi Sankyo GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others.

Companies are conducting clinical trials for the development of new radiation nephropathy treatment and management drugs which expected to provide the high growth opportunity for radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Snapshot

The global market for radiation nephropathy treatment and management is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor is expected to contribute major revenue share in radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

In addition with ACE inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blockers, diuretic drugs are also prescribed to control the renal hyper. Hypertensive, which is driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Radiation Nephropathy Treatment and Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Radiation nephropathy treatment and management market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of kidney disorders and rising patient population suffering from hypertension.

Renovascular hypertension is said to be the main cause of chronic kidney disorder. In 2013, in U.S. approximately, 661,000 American have kidney failure and in 2013 more than 47,000 Americans died from kidney disease.

Moreover, government initiatives to increase early awareness about radiation nephropathy treatment and management, are also driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

For instance, private and public healthcare organization is increasingly taking initiatives for management of kidney diseases which is expected to spur the growth of radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

In addition to this, National Institute of Diabetes and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH) and CDC conduct screening programs and support research into many diseases and conditions.

Also, increasing number of patients suffering from cholesterol and diabetes are also likely to create high demand of radiation nephropathy treatment and management.

Moreover, aggregate prevalence of primary renal diseases such as renal artery stenosis, atherosclerosis, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is also one of the key factors driving the radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

Besides this, upsurge in clinical trial for drug development with the support of government organization is also likely to spur the growth of radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

However, less awareness regarding renovascular hypertension due to no symptoms is the major factor expected to restrain radiation nephropathy treatment and management market.

