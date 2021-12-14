Dr. Brian Homann, DDS, Offers Minimal Sedation Dentistry

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Brian Homann, DDS, is pleased to announce his office provides minimal sedation dentistry to help patients feel more comfortable in the dental chair. His team uses nitrous oxide to help patients relax while they undergo dental procedures to ensure everyone gets the dental care they require.

When patients schedule an appointment with Dr. Homann, they can expect to get the high-quality dental care they require to obtain and maintain their oral health. His dental office provides general, restorative, and cosmetic care to ensure every patient gets the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. With the option to use minimal sedation dentistry, patients can rest assured they can get the dental care they require without feeling stressed and anxious about their visit. He believes everyone deserves the best dental care and wants to ensure everyone can seek dental treatment in a comfortable environment.

Dr. Homann believes preventive dentistry is the best way to prevent future issues with oral health but understands some problems are unavoidable. That’s why he also offers the cosmetic and restorative services his patients may require throughout their lives. His goal is to use the latest state-of-the-art techniques to ensure his patients can smile with pride.

Anyone interested in learning about minimal sedation dentistry can find out more by visiting Dr. Brian Homann, DDS, website or by calling 1-847-439-9440.

