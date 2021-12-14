Growing Demand for Unmanned Vehicles and Drones to Drive Military Vetronics Market: Fact.MR Report

Vetronics is a portmanteau of vehicles and electronics used extensively in the military. It enables military units to integrate various systems including command, control, and communication. Military vetronics includes various systems such as display system, navigation system, weapon control system, power system, and vehicle protection systems.

Manufacturers in the military vetronics market are focusing on developing new systems while reducing the operating and design cost and enhancing the performance. Integrating systems that offer real-time information and data is one of the focus areas of the manufacturers. Experts in the military vetronics market expect significant growth in the coming years with the development and adoption of advanced combat vehicle products that can be integrated into systems with minimum investment and time.

Military Vetronics Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the military vetronics market is segmented into

Navigation System

Communication System

Power System

Control and Data Distribution System

C4 System

Display System

Others

Based on the application, the military vetronics market is segmented into

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Special Purpose Vehicles

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Other

On basis of fit, the military vetronics market is segmented into

Retrofit

Line-fit

Military Vetronics Market: Notable Highlights

Raytheon Company has won $88 million contract for the upgrade and modification of sensor system software and hardware for EA-18G and F/A-18 aircraft to incorporate improvements and updates. The services to be provided include design, evaluation, development, documentation, hardware and software support and test of systems and equipment.

LMT Missiles and Fire Control unit of Lockheed Martin Corp has secured $945.9 million hybrid contract to provide technical support services related to the THAAD missile system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Oshkosh Defense has won $232.7 million contract from the US Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command to recapitalize vehicles in its family of heavy tactical vehicles fleet. As per the contract, the company will recapitalize around 407 palletized load system trucks and heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks and also manufacture nearly 601 new palletized load system trailers.

BAE Systems has won two contracts of up to $575 million by the US Army for the low rate initial production of armored multi-purpose vehicles and vetronics.

Some of the key players in the military vetronics market are Oshkosh Corporation, AssaAbloy AB, General Electric Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, SAAB AB, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Thales S.A., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

