Heavy Wall Bottles Market To Develop Rapidly By 2021 – 2031

Heavy Wall Bottles Market Forecast and CAGR of ~10.1% – 10.9%

In times when durability and robustness happen to be the need of the hour, heavy wall bottles arrive as an apt solution to all these requirements and stay relevant in the dynamic market. The heavy wall bottles market is rapidly replacing the standard PET bottles, courtesy of its thinner texture which makes it comparatively more durable, resulting in an increased demand for the product.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Heavy Wall Bottles Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Heavy Wall Bottles Market include

Vitro Packaging

SGD Group

Pochet

Piramal Glass

HEINZ GLAS

Zignago Vetro

Pragati Glass

Stolzle Glass

Saver Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Key Segments

By Size 20-30ml 50-80ml 80-120ml 120-150ml 150-200ml

By Industry Face Care Body care Perfume Others

By Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Online Retailers Direct Sales Other Sales Channel

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



What is Driving Demand for Heavy Wall Bottles Market? One of the major factor that has been driving the growth of the heavy wall bottles market is that, these bottles are completely eco-friendly. Moreover, due to rising awareness about issues like global warming, the demand for eco-friendly products are sky high. This also applies to heavy wall bottles as they are fully recyclable. Additionally, the use of heavy water bottles has also helped the companies to meet their corporate social responsibility (CSR) guidelines. All these factors are driving the demand for heavy wall bottles. The impact of COVID was similar to every other industry. While most of the industries have been reporting negative numbers, the heavy wall bottle market somehow managed to sustain. Despite lockdowns and trade curbs imposed by most of the government across the globe to curtail the spread of the dreadful virus, the e-Commerce industry was allowed to stay operation after few months. Moreover, the use of heavy wall bottles by pharmaceutical industry helped this market thrive in the troubled times of the pandemic.

The Surging Demand for Cosmetic Products Complementing the Heavy Wall Bottles Market Sales The surging demand for cosmetics products is directly contributing to the growth of the heavy wall bottles market. As they are made of heavy wall PET, the bottles contain more resin which not makes it thick but also gives them a crystal clear appearance. Owing to this feature, heavy wall bottles are replacing the conventional glass bottles that are comparatively heavier. Currently, the E-commerce industry is witnessing a massive boom and this is providing a game-changer for the heavy wall bottles market. These bottles are a perfect replacement for glass bottles that are fragile and at risk of breaking during shipping. Additionally, heavy wall bottles cost lower as compared to glass bottles, hence the use of heavy wall bottles decreases the freight costs automatically providing more profits. As a result, these factors are complementing the sales of heavy wall bottles in the market.