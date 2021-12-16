Heavy Wall Bottles Market To Develop Rapidly By 2021 – 2031

Heavy Wall Bottles Market Forecast and CAGR of ~10.1% – 10.9%

In times when durability and robustness happen to be the need of the hour, heavy wall bottles arrive as an apt solution to all these requirements and stay relevant in the dynamic market. The heavy wall bottles market is rapidly replacing the standard PET bottles, courtesy of its thinner texture which makes it comparatively more durable, resulting in an increased demand for the product.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Heavy Wall Bottles Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Heavy Wall Bottles Market include

  • Vitro Packaging
  • SGD Group
  • Pochet
  • Piramal Glass
  • HEINZ GLAS
  • Zignago Vetro
  • Pragati Glass
  • Stolzle Glass
  • Saver Glass
  • Bormioli Luigi

Key Segments

  • By Size

    • 20-30ml
    • 50-80ml
    • 80-120ml
    • 120-150ml
    • 150-200ml

  • By Industry

    • Face Care
    • Body care
    • Perfume
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Independent Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Multi-brand Stores
    • Online Retailers
    • Direct Sales
    • Other Sales Channel

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
    • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

What is Driving Demand for Heavy Wall Bottles Market?

One of the major factor that has been driving the growth of the heavy wall bottles market is that, these bottles are completely eco-friendly. Moreover, due to rising awareness about issues like global warming, the demand for eco-friendly products are sky high. This also applies to heavy wall bottles as they are fully recyclable. Additionally, the use of heavy water bottles has also helped the companies to meet their corporate social responsibility (CSR) guidelines. All these factors are driving the demand for heavy wall bottles.

The impact of COVID was similar to every other industry. While most of the industries have been reporting negative numbers, the heavy wall bottle market somehow managed to sustain. Despite lockdowns and trade curbs imposed by most of the government across the globe to curtail the spread of the dreadful virus, the e-Commerce industry was allowed to stay operation after few months. Moreover, the use of heavy wall bottles by pharmaceutical industry helped this market thrive in the troubled times of the pandemic.

The Surging Demand for Cosmetic Products Complementing the Heavy Wall Bottles Market Sales

The surging demand for cosmetics products is directly contributing to the growth of the heavy wall bottles market. As they are made of heavy wall PET, the bottles contain more resin which not makes it thick but also gives them a crystal clear appearance. Owing to this feature, heavy wall bottles are replacing the conventional glass bottles that are comparatively heavier.

Currently, the E-commerce industry is witnessing a massive boom and this is providing a game-changer for the heavy wall bottles market. These bottles are a perfect replacement for glass bottles that are fragile and at risk of breaking during shipping. Additionally, heavy wall bottles cost lower as compared to glass bottles, hence the use of heavy wall bottles decreases the freight costs automatically providing more profits. As a result, these factors are complementing the sales of heavy wall bottles in the market.

US and Canada Heavy Wall Bottles Market Outlook

North America region accounts for most of the revenue generated by the heavy wall bottles market. U.S. and Canada have a higher consumption of heavy wall bottles because of several factors like strict norms against the use of plastic bottles, reachability of plastics, and pros of using heavy wall bottles like optimized costs. These are few reasons behind the massive sales numbers reported by this region.

As packaging happens to be the most important factor in the extensive consumption of products, rising demand for robust and sustainable solutions among the business is driving the demand for heavy wall bottles in the U.S. and Canada.

Europe Demand Outlook for Heavy Wall Bottles Market

The demand for the heavy wall bottles is also on surge in the European market. Newly announced government regulations by the European nations has been pushing manufacturers to seek a replacement for conventional plastic packaging solutions. As heavy-wall bottles are highly biodegradable, they are an ideal solution to the need of the European market.

Additionally, some of the world’s best cologne and cosmetic products are manufactured in countries like France and Italy, this is the major reason why the European countries is constantly bringing more sales to the heavy wall bottles market.

Further, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in the region creates lucrative market opportunities for producers to enter the market to gain a competitive market share, thus leading to product demand.

Heavy Wall Bottles Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

