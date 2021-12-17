Benzyl Acetate Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021 – 2031

Benzyl acetate is an organic Ester produced by the condensation of benzyl alcohol and acetic acid. Benzyl acetate is a transparent liquid that is used in application products such as shampoo, air fresheners, detergent, soap, perfume, cologne, bleach, deodorants, and dishwashing liquid. Benzyl acetate has a pleasant sweet aroma and was typically found in a wide variety of flowers. Benzyl acetate is widely used in the production of cosmetic and personal care products.

Benzyl acetate is one of the most extensively used perfumery materials and especially for the production of jasmine and gardenia fragrances. Also, benzyl acetate has widely used in cosmetics products along with perfumery owing to its pleasant fragrance. Benzyl acetate is prepared by the reaction of benzyl chloride and sodium acetate.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Benzyl Acetate Market are listed below:

Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company

Gayatri Minerals and Chemicals

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

Jinan Haohua Industry

Tessenderlo Fine Chemicals

Shanghai Meicheng Chemical

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Ibis Chemie International

SensaChem

Elan Chemical Company

Krupa Scientific

Wuhan Senwayer Century chemical

Zouping Mingxing Chemical

Karl H. Boddin Chemiehandel

Benzyl Acetate Market: Segmentation

The global Benzyl Acetate market can be segmented on the basis of type, vessel type and material.

On the basis of Product, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Synthetic Benzyl Acetate

Natural Benzyl Acetate

On the basis of Applications, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Flavor and Fragrance

Chemical Processing

On the basis of End Use Industry, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Chemicals & Materials

Food & Beverages

Others

Benzyl Acetate Market: Dynamics The rising demand for benzyl acetate from all such applications like perfumery, health & hygiene products, cosmetics, etc. is predicted to drive the global benzyl acetate market in the next few years. The benzyl acetate market is projected to grow at a fast pace and achieve stable long-term growth. The benzyl acetate market is witnessing increasing demand in food and beverages, soaps, detergents, cosmetics, etc. It is used in the solvent form in the manufacture of fine chemicals and its use in the production of inks, the coating is further expected to fuel market growth. Countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, and others having high benzyl acetate demand given the high concentration of manufacturing hubs focused on personal care and cosmetic products in these countries. These factors are ultimately generating positive prospects for the demand of the benzyl acetate market. As the fragrance and flavor industry is also expected to record spectacular growth in upcoming years, thus the market for benzyl acetate is also expected to benefit from this trend.