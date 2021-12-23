LUX on Capitol Offers a Luxurious Living Environment

Indianapolis, Indiana, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — LUX on Capitol is pleased to announce they offer a luxurious living environment for students attending IUPUI campus. The apartment complex features a full suite of amenities to give students the type of lifestyle they want for their college years.

At LUX on Capitol, students get their choice of floor plans to meet their needs, including studio and one-bedroom apartments to enjoy a quieter lifestyle alone and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or meet new people through the matching service. Each student pays a set rental rate that includes furnishings, Wi-Fi Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and more. Balcony upgrades and garage parking are available for an additional fee.

LUX on Capitol is filled with luxurious amenities that make student living more enjoyable. These features include a yoga studio and spin area with virtual classes, a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge, a basketball court, a cafe with gaming and media spaces, private studio lounges, and more. Social events take place throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious living environment offered can find out more by visiting the LUX on Capitol website or by calling 1-317-766-9444.

About LUX on Capitol: LUX on Capitol is a luxury off-campus student housing complex for students attending IUPUI. They understand the desire to live independently and strive to make student living as comfortable as possible. Students can enjoy living with their friends or get matched with new friends through the roommate matching service.

Company: LUX on Capitol
Address: 501 N Capitol Ave
City: Indianapolis
State: IN
Zip code: 46204
Telephone number: 1-317-766-9444

