Market Sales For In-Situ Particle Measurement Will Follow Upward Trend And Witness Huge Demand In Coming Years

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Overview

The global market for in-situ particle measurement is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of in-situ particle measurement in nanotechnology is one of the primary factors expected to boost the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market.

Also, growing hi-tech manufacturing activities, and rising occupations of particle counters for air pollution monitoring is increasing the in-situ particle measurement market. Additionally, geographic expansion of the key players and strict regulatory guidelines are responsible for the growing revenue of the in-situ particle measurement market. The high price of the analyzer and lack of knowledge regarding the techniques are expected to hamper the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market over the forecast period.

The global in-situ particle measurement market is highly fragmented. The companies are involved in making collaboration agreements for R&D. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global in-situ particle measurement market are HORIBA, Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Malvern Instruments, Microtrac, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Izon Science Limited, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, CILAS, and Sympatec GmbH, among others.

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to be the leading regional market in the global in-situ particle measurement market owing to the growing need for precise measurement of particle size in different applications such as food & agriculture, chemicals, medicines, and cosmetics.

Also, growing technological advancement and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the reason for the growth of the in-situ particle measurement market in this region.

In-situ particle measurement market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness significant CAGR growth due to the increasing number of manufacturing activities. In-situ particle measurement market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global In-situ particle measurement market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography.

Based on technology, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Sieve Analysis

Dynamic Light Scattering

Laser Diffraction

Coulter Principle

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis

Others

Based on application, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Nanotechnology

Food & Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical

Medicines

Cosmetics

Semiconductor Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Based on end user, the global in-situ particle measurement market is segmented as:

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Research & Development

Others

