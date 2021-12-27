Deaerators Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2021 – 2031

Globally, the demand for deaerators faced a massive slowdown in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis. In the pandemic, the government implemented lockdown which necessitated the need for closing of factorial units, warehouses, transportation facilities and supply of goods and services creating hefty losses for the players. Since stringent barriers have been lifted up, manufacturers are engaged in bringing continuous improvements in their services to ensure fastest growth for overcoming previous losses.

Prominent players including Alfa Laval AB, Fulton Thermal Corporation, GEA Group AG, INDECK Power Equipment Company, JBT Corporation, Mepaco Corporation, Parker Boiler Corporation, SPX Flow Corporation, Stork Thermeq B.V., The Cornell Machine Company, GEA Group AG and Techniblend Corporation are undertaking organic as well as inorganic business tactics for bringing further improvements in their operations such as partnership agreements, sales contracts, strategic alliances, diversifications, innovative launches, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, technological upliftments, product line extensions, hiring technical expertise, joint ventures, collaborations, product approvals etc.

Growing Applications in the Nuclear Industry to Energize the Global Deaerators Market

Deaerators are widely used in nuclear power plants in power generation cycles and to remove all the gases, including oxygen, from the boiler feedwater. Owing to a drastic upsurge in nuclear power generation in China, the global nuclear industry is gaining traction. By the end of 2016, nuclear power plants of the capacity of over 392 gigawatts were installed across the globe, which is the highest level of nuclear capacity ever installed before.

447 nuclear power reactors were active in over 30 countries, and 60 nuclear power reactors were under construction in around 15 countries in mid-2017. As the global demand for nuclear energy is increasing rapidly, the global deaerators market is witnessing excellent growth due to an imperative role of deaerators in nuclear power generation processes.

International Standards to Create Challenges for Manufacturing Companies in the Global Deaerators Market

Market players have to comply with several standards and gain certain certifications from international authoritarian organizations before they can market and distribute deaerators in the global market. The Heat Exchange Institute (HEI) recently released the 10th edition of Standards and Typical Specifications that all the tray type deaerators must comply with. It provides guidelines for manufacturers, customers, as well as distributors in the global deaerators market on the construction, design, and desired operation of tray type deaerators.

Market Players are Targeting Lucrative Opportunities in Various Industrial Sectors

Deaerators are widely used in a variety of several industrial sectors, such as nuclear industry, water treatment industry, heat and power plants industry, and other steam generation applications. Leading manufacturers in the global deaerators market are benefiting from their widening range of application, and introducing innovative uses of deaerators.

For instance, the global ice cream sector is undergoing radical changes with the emergence of top-notch technologies used in its manufacturing processes. Ice cream manufacturers across the globe are adopting innovative manufacturing systems that are integrated with built-in deaerators. Deaerators help in optimizing ice cream mix preparation processes, and prevent air from getting incorporated into the mix.

Consumer Feedback and Dynamic Consumer Needs to Play an Important Role in the Growth of the Global Deaerators Market

Manufacturing companies in the global deaerators market are keenly monitoring the needs for pressure equipment in various industrial sectors, and developing application-specific deaerators to ensure rapid growth in the near future. Leading deaerator manufacturers in the market, such as Sterling Deaerator Company and EUROWATER, are leveraging technological advancements to improve the efficiency and productivity of deaerators. Manufacturers are also adopting consumer-centric strategies, where they make significant changes in manufacturing processes according to consumer feedback.

For instance, various market players in the water treatment industry are making use of mechanical deaerators in lieu of oxygen scavengers, as mechanical deaerators are more practical and economical. This is encouraging deaerator manufacturers to develop highly productive deaeration systems to produce deaerated water at much lower costs.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

